fund manager
FCA fines Hargreave Hale and R&M over IPO misconduct scandal while Newton given immunity
Hargreave Hale seeking legal advice
Rich List: Peter Hargreaves jumps into the top 50 while Odey's wealth falls £25m
42nd on The Sunday Times Rich List
Seneca hires fund manager from Amundi
20 years' experience in investment management
Mundy's Moment: Long-term investing, dividends and US equities
Having met a number of clients recently, it is interesting to observe that views are fairly consensual - significant bearishness on bonds (so significant as to encourage a contrarian to be long bonds?), nervousness about equities (although fully invested...
Artemis appoints co-manager for Littlewood on Strategic Assets fund
Kartik Kumar to co-run vehicle
FCA unveils tougher research payment transparency requirements under MiFID II
Information must be 'relevant and useful' to investors