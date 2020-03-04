Fund Management Summit
Why investors need normalisation of risk/return trade off
QE and inflation have skewed curve
Harwood's Philbin: The changes I would like to see in the industry
Richard Philbin, CIO of Harwood Multi Manager, spoke to Investment Week about the fund management industry as it is now and the changes he wants to see in the future.
Smithers: CEOs' perverse incentives damage economies
Morningstar's Kemp: What are the key concerns for fund buyers?
Dan Kemp, Co-head of investment consulting and portfolio management, EMEA, at Morningstar, talked to Investment Week about the key issues for fund selectors in the current market environment.
Revealed: All the winners of the Fund Services Awards 2014
BNP Paribas Securities Services, Advent, Riva Financial Systems, and Kneip were among the winners at this year's Fund Services Awards.
Innovate to accumulate
