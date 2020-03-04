fund management industry
Good Money Week to target female investors in new campaign for 2018
'Who Fund The World?'
CASCAID 2018 fundraising initiatives unveiled at Great Ormond Street Hospital launch
Fun runs and boat races among fundraisers
IA merges with Investment20/20 to improve diversity within investment management
Investment20/20 will retain its own brand
Gallery: Who are the top-performing female fund managers with a ten-year track record?
International Women's Day special
US fund giant Federated Investors among four considering bid for Hermes IM
'In talks for several months'
Guild of Investment Managers seeks Livery status
Set up last October by former investment manager duo
IW Podcast: Should we fear or welcome the fund supergroup?
What are the pros and cons of boutique firms?
FTSE 100 companies address shareholder concerns on pay in 2017 AGM season
Rebellions at FTSE 250 companies soar
Industry raises £30k for CASCAID from Walk-and-Talk Night Walk
Half marathon route through London
Asset management at 'tipping point' as revenues fall for first time since 2008
Despite 7% increase in AUM
CFA Institute: Asset management industry's success or failure hangs in the balance
Report claims industry at 'inflection point'
Surprise recruitment boom for fund managers
'Hiring on the buy-side is very active'