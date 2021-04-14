Fund Flow Index
Calastone: Vaccine causes second highest equity flows ever
April remains top month for equity inflows
Investors pull £336m from property funds in October - Calastone
Third-worst month on record
'Nervous' investors retreat despite record month for active ESG equity funds
Savers 'adding to rainy day funds'
ESG fund flows breaks records despite active equity's continued decline
Fixed income enjoys another strong quarter
UK equity funds present 'cracking' opportunities despite suffering largest sell-off on record
Macro risks no obstacle for hopeful investors
Investors plough record £2.6bn into equity funds in April
Calastone data
Coronavirus fears drive £1.6bn of equity fund outflows in one week
Global equity funds saw worst week on record
Flows into equity funds slowed in January as coronavirus fears ramped up
Active funds took 'brunt of selling' during the month
Record £2.2bn pulled from UK property funds in 2019
December was the second-worst month on record