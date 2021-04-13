fund costs

Plugging the leaks: Can funds improve investor outcomes by rethinking administration costs?

Funds

Plugging the leaks: Can funds improve investor outcomes by rethinking administration costs?

Industry-wide approach to fuel innovation needed

clock 13 April 2021 • 3 min read
Nomura slashes fees across seven funds and introduces founders fees

Fund managers

Nomura slashes fees across seven funds and introduces founders fees

High Conviction range levies to drop 25%

clock 29 June 2020 •
ESMA: Fees erode 25% of retail investors' fund returns

Regulation

ESMA: Fees erode 25% of retail investors' fund returns

Passive equity funds ‘consistently’ outperforming active counterparts

clock 11 January 2019 •
Trustpilot