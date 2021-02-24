fund changes

Investors receive 50% discount following move out of legacy retail classes

Assessment of value reports

clock 24 February 2021 •
Morningstar: European investors paying record low charges

Intense competition leading to fee cuts

clock 07 December 2020 •
Premier Miton's Corporate Bond Monthly Income fund's charges slashed as Merian team arrives

Two launches planned for September

clock 10 August 2020 •
Artemis hands Global Energy fund to Guinness AM

Fund to be renamed

clock 07 June 2019 •
Columbia Threadneedle relaunching 'evolved' ethical fund with new name and focus

Changes in July

clock 13 May 2019 •
Aviva Investors overhauls UK Growth fund and renames raft of mandates

Follows review

clock 08 January 2019 •
Neptune to merge income funds

Subject to approval

clock 04 December 2018 •
JPMAM to realign US Smaller Companies fund as growth strategy

For greater clarity

clock 20 November 2018 •
Columbia Threadneedle to close Global Opportunities Bond fund just three years after launch

Run by Adrian Hilton

clock 12 November 2018 •
Artemis changes 'confusing' objective of Littlewood's £700m fund

Investors will pay some of the cost

clock 05 November 2018 •
