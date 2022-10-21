Fuel prices

Retail sales slump by 1.4% in September

UK

Retail sales slump by 1.4% in September

Consumer confidence nears historic lows

clock 21 October 2022 • 2 min read
UK inflation rises to 10.1% in September

UK

UK inflation rises to 10.1% in September

Matches July’s 40-year high

clock 19 October 2022 • 2 min read
US inflation cools to 8.5% in July

Economics

US inflation cools to 8.5% in July

Slowdown due to lower fuel prices

clock 10 August 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot