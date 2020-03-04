FTSE All Share Index
Are UK equities 'too difficult' for asset allocators to invest in now?
The long-term attraction of the UK smaller companies market is beyond doubt.
Update: Virgin Money slashes 1% fee on FTSE All-Share Tracker
Cutting fee to 0.6%
Graham Bentley: So how do you name your model portfolios?
Behaviours, animals or something else?
Inbound manager Baillie Gifford waives six months of fees on Schroder UK Growth
Will take up management from 29 June
What will happen to micro caps in next market fall?
The micro-cap sector is often deemed synonymous with higher risk: that the smaller the company, the greater the associated risk warnings.
Geffen: Worst-hit income funds in Q1 sell-off took highest dividend risk
IA UK Equity Income sector average down 3.9%
Going under the bonnet: Morningstar's five Japan funds to watch
Corporate governance improving
JOHCM's Savvides: Investors should take a glass half-full view on the UK
Unemployment at 50-year low
Man GLG UK Income switches to monthly income distribution
Follows client demand for more regular access to investment income
R&M's Sergeant: The value cycle is 'bottoming out'
Positioned for an end to multi-generational bull market in government bonds
Woodford's flagship fund tops sector as it hits three-year anniversary
Third anniversary this month
HL's Investor Confidence Index drops to record low
Investors wary of a ‘peacock market’
Managers label IA Income review 'baffling' and argue 110% yield target is attainable
Consultation ended last month
Fidelity's Wright: Why I am avoiding miners and supermarkets
Positioning for Brexit
Fresh calls for IA to abandon 'archaic' yield criteria for equity income sector
Number of funds not meeting yield criteria
How the changing face of the FTSE is creating more 'valuation anomalies'
The growing influx of overseas investors into the London stockmarket is providing opportunities for UK multi-cap managers to find overlooked 'valuation anomalies' further down the market-cap spectrum.
Is income concentration really a problem for UK investors?
Toby Thompson, manager of the Brooks Macdonald Global Equity Income fund, analyses if equity investors are right to be concerned about the concentration of income from only a limited number of mega-cap companies