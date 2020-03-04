FSCS levy
FCA says lack of proper PI cover places 'unfair' burden on FSCS and firms
Dear CEO letter sent today
FSCS ups final levy for 2019/20 by £16m to £532m
Life, pensions and investment advice levy down £29m
FSCS to enforce extra £78m levy on financial advisers
Rising claims against pensions advisers
FCA gives Keydata boss two weeks to pay £76m fine
Owen to pay £3m
FCA confirms providers will stump up 25% of adviser FSCS bill
'Vast majority' of providers 'strongly disagreed'
FSCS demands extra £24m levy due to rising SIPP claims
SIPP-related claims continue to grow