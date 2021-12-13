FS Race to Equality

Reboot. index: Financial services firms falling short on diversity and inclusion

ESG

Reboot. index: Financial services firms falling short on diversity and inclusion

Average score of 65 out of 100

clock 13 December 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Vanguard unveils active sustainable fund range with 'strict' investment philosophy

08 December 2021 • 2 min read
02

Treasury Committee grills Nikhil Rathi over FCA bonus scheme and fee hikes

08 December 2021 • 3 min read
03

A 'slow-motion car crash': Industry reacts to US inflation hitting 40-year high

10 December 2021 • 4 min read
04

Jupiter hires advisory firm to prepare for possible takeover bid - reports

13 December 2021 • 1 min read
05

Greenwashing a problem for fund management industry, study finds

09 December 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot

 