Freedom Finance Europe

Could femtech become a breakout sector in the age of the 'new normal'?

ESG

Could femtech become a breakout sector in the age of the 'new normal'?

Fast-growing sector

clock 05 April 2022 • 4 min read
Fuelling the LSE's revival: Could a Huel IPO turn around the London Stock Exchange's fortunes in 2022?

Equities

Fuelling the LSE's revival: Could a Huel IPO turn around the London Stock Exchange's fortunes in 2022?

Other possible IPOs include EG Group, Monzo and Starling Bank

clock 13 January 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement 23: IHT left unchanged after rumoured overhaul

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
02

Ten key takeaways from the 2023 Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

Investment Week reveals winners of Women in Investment Awards 2023

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Hipgnosis Music Limited takes SONG and Mercuriadis to High Court

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Autumn Statement 23: FCA mulls 'interim solutions' to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
Trustpilot