free cash flow
Unicorns, IPOs and the fear of repeating the late 1990s
2019 likely to break the record for IPOs set in 1999
Will US equity bull market continue?
The current bull market in US equities began in March 2009. The decade that followed has seen US equities rally by 300%. The early years were dominated by concerns about fiscal and monetary policy on the one hand, and the sub-par growth on the other....
Europe presents attractive opportunities for investors
Pictet Asset Management's Tomás Pinto