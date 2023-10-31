Freddie Neave

Odey Asset Management to wind down business

Companies

Odey Asset Management to wind down business

Follows closure of subsidiaries

clock 31 October 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM's Geoffrey Marson and Odey Opportunity fund move to Canaccord Genuity

Companies

Odey AM's Geoffrey Marson and Odey Opportunity fund move to Canaccord Genuity

Several other transfers confirmed

clock 11 October 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM's Freddie Neave to join Bainbridge Partners alongside flagship hedge fund

Companies

Odey AM's Freddie Neave to join Bainbridge Partners alongside flagship hedge fund

Re-launch of flagship hedge fund

clock 06 October 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM in talks to transfer Freddie Neave to Landseer Asset Management

Funds

Odey AM in talks to transfer Freddie Neave to Landseer Asset Management

Manager of Odey European and OEI MAC

clock 14 August 2023 • 2 min read
Odey AM lowers risk profile of Odey European Inc fund - reports

Unit trusts/OEICs

Odey AM lowers risk profile of Odey European Inc fund - reports

Strategy led by Freddie Neave

clock 03 August 2023 • 1 min read
Odey Asset Management eyes restructure of Odey European Inc and OEI MAC funds

Companies

Odey Asset Management eyes restructure of Odey European Inc and OEI MAC funds

Creation of new funds

clock 04 July 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM suspends flagship hedge fund as redemption requests hit 19%

Funds

Odey AM suspends flagship hedge fund as redemption requests hit 19%

Investor concentration and liquidity profile

clock 27 June 2023 • 1 min read
Odey AM denies plans to gate funds in wake of sexual misconduct allegations

Companies

Odey AM denies plans to gate funds in wake of sexual misconduct allegations

UCITS range

clock 12 June 2023 • 1 min read
