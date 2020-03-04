Freddie Mac
Could we soon see the return of MBS?
Bank of America sued for $1bn over toxic loans
US investment banking giant Bank of America has been hit with a $1bn (£624m) lawsuit from the government over allegations it fraudulently issued "toxic" loans.
US mortgage giant ask taxpayers to cough up $6bn
Government-controlled US mortgage financier Freddie Mac is seeking a further $6bn from US taxpayers, taking its total bailout to $72.2bn.
Gross warns mortgage privatisation could 'cripple' US recovery
Pimco's Bill Gross says there will be no housing-led recovery in the US without Government support.
Freddie Mac seeks new $1.8bn bailout
Mortgage giant Freddie Mac has asked for $1.8bn in assistance from the US Government after it suffered its fourth consecutive quarterly loss on continued bad home loans.