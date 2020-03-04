FRC
Industry to be held more accountable under new Stewardship Code
FRC has published revised code
Fresh blow for Tesco as FRC announces multi-year investigation
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) is to investigate several years' worth of Tesco financial statements following the revelation the supermarket overstated profits earlier this year.
Baker Tilly under investigation for unethical conduct
Auditor Baker Tilly is under investigation by the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) following allegations of unethical conduct.