Fraser Lundie

Federated Hermes launches low-carbon bond fund with Swedish partner

Funds

Federated Hermes launches low-carbon bond fund with Swedish partner

Fund to actively engage with holdings to support climate change action

clock 08 September 2021 • 2 min read
Hermes' Lundie: Emergence of 'haves and have nots' offers 'real value' in HY credit

Bonds

Hermes' Lundie: Emergence of 'haves and have nots' offers 'real value' in HY credit

Hermes' credit team updates investors

clock 06 April 2020 •
Hermes, UBS and Federated launch engagement high yield funds

Bonds

Hermes, UBS and Federated launch engagement high yield funds

New product to be launched 2 October

clock 26 September 2019 •
Hermes' Lundie favours 'the higher end of high yield' on Unconstrained Credit fund

Funds

Hermes' Lundie favours 'the higher end of high yield' on Unconstrained Credit fund

Taking subordination risk in investment grade companies

clock 25 September 2019 •
Hermes looks to expand multi-asset credit range on back of firm's most successful launch

Bonds

Hermes looks to expand multi-asset credit range on back of firm's most successful launch

Strong inflows

clock 23 July 2018 •
Hermes' Lundie on the drivers for renewable energy demand

Bonds

Hermes' Lundie on the drivers for renewable energy demand

Challenging operating environment

clock 30 May 2018 •
Trustpilot