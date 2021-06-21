ADVERTISEMENT

Franklin K2 Cat Bond

Franklin Templeton expands alternatives fund range with two launches

Funds

Franklin Templeton expands alternatives fund range with two launches

Franklin K2 Cat Bond UCITS fund and Franklin K2 Athena Risk Premia UCITS fund

clock 21 June 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Quilter to make hundreds of redundancies in move to cut costs - reports

18 June 2021 • 2 min read
02

Causer and Read retirement: 'Two Pauls synonymous with the fixed interest capability at Invesco'

16 June 2021 • 6 min read
03

Baillie Gifford reopens £6.2bn Diversified Growth fund with fee cut

15 June 2021 • 1 min read
04

Polar Capital hires Robeco quartet to launch sustainable thematic equity unit

16 June 2021 • 1 min read
05

LGIM to divest from four companies on ESG grounds as nine remain on exclusion list

15 June 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 