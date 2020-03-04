FOUR Active
Managers insist mining turnaround on track despite underwhelming payouts
UK equity managers say investors are starting to be rewarded by the mega-cap miner turnaround story, despite a mixed round of results from some of the mining giants in the last few weeks.
Are mega caps the best way to play a higher oil price?
Tensions in Iraq prompted a spike in the oil price last month, but UK equity managers are torn over whether ‘supermajors' BP and Shell are the best way to play rising prices.
The key sectors to back as inflation slides to new low
Fund managers have backed financials, retailers, and housebuilders to benefit following the latest move down in UK inflation.
Income funds flock to miners on hopes of dividend hikes
Fund managers are backing miners as a key income play this year, predicting the largest names in the sector will ramp up their dividend payouts after a poor first quarter.
'Light on opinion, heavy on discipline': Pinggera's recipe for success at FOUR
When Mike Pinggera joined Four Capital Partners, the group gave him an opportunity to create his own fund from scratch.
One to Watch: FOUR Capital Partners
