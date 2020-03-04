floating rate notes
Where to invest when the going gets tough
How floating rate notes could help UK equities
The Big Question: What are the best diversifiers for investors today?
Given increased volatility in markets, industry leaders and commentators discuss which portfolio diversifiers are attractive at the moment and how they are using them
The Return of 'The Italian Question'
2018 has seen another spring dominated by political manoeuvrings, in particular the return of 'The Italian Question'.
Invesco launches trio of floating rate note ETFs
TERs of 0.12% and 0.10%
Church House's Campbell-Lamerton: No need to worry about ECB rate rises in 2018
Investors can 'sleep easily'
What are the greatest risks for fixed income investors?
The 40-year bull market ended over a year ago