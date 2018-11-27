Float

AJ Bell float price implies £626m-£675m market cap

Funds

AJ Bell float price implies £626m-£675m market cap

Prospectus expected today

clock 27 November 2018 •
Nucleus set to float on AIM later this month

Platforms

Nucleus set to float on AIM later this month

'£150m valuation’

clock 02 July 2018 •
Nucleus set to float on AIM - reports

Advisory

Nucleus set to float on AIM - reports

‘£150m valuation’

clock 29 June 2018 •
Music veteran's Hipgnosis trust returns for second IPO attempt

Investment Trusts

Music veteran's Hipgnosis trust returns for second IPO attempt

Prveiously tried to list a year ago

clock 27 June 2018 •
SimplyBiz to float on London Stock Exchange

Companies

SimplyBiz to float on London Stock Exchange

Set to happen on 4 April

clock 16 March 2018 •
Update: Deutsche Bank values asset management unit at €7.2bn ahead of IPO

Regulation

Update: Deutsche Bank values asset management unit at €7.2bn ahead of IPO

Employs around 3,800 staff

clock 12 March 2018 •
Update: Woodford sells out of AJ Bell ahead of platform IPO

UK

Update: Woodford sells out of AJ Bell ahead of platform IPO

Total AUA of £42bn

clock 11 March 2018 •
Trustpilot