fixed interest
Chase de Vere DFM service raises £50m since June launch as ethical funds gain traction
Growing demand for vehicles with ESG credentials
Graham Bentley: So how do you name your model portfolios?
Behaviours, animals or something else?
Invesco Perpetual's Causer: No need to panic about bond liquidity
Follows FCA evidence of 'moderate' decline in liquidity
Invesco Perpetual expands fixed interest range with EMD launch
'Increasingly important asset class'
Invesco Perpetual promotes trio of co-managers on Causer and Read funds
Growing team and AUM
Causer: 'Bank debt has not looked this attractive since 2012'
Added to CoCos on price weakness
S&W's Kenny becomes fixed interest head as Lynas retires
Lynas retires after 25 years
Causer: How we are coping with 'adjustment' period for bond markets
Invesco Perpetual duo on challenges for today's investors
Invesco's Causer & Read get deputy on trio of global funds
Invesco Perpetual has promoted Jack Parker to deputy fund manager on a series of funds, including a trio of offshore portfolios run by co-heads of fixed interest Paul Causer and Paul Read.
Invesco Perpetual adds trio to fixed income team
Invesco Perpetual has hired a dealer and two analysts to work alongside heads of fixed interest Paul Causer and Paul Read.
Henderson adds £5.7bn with triple Australian acquisition
Henderson Global Investors has made a trio of acquisitions in Australia which will add £5.7bn to its assets under management across fixed income, equities and commodities.
Expect more countries to cut rates below zero - Pattullo
Henderson's John Pattullo believes that more countries will cut their base rate of interest below zero as currency wars intensify.
One to Watch: Legg Mason Income Optimiser
Legg Mason Income Optimiser
Twentyfour Asset Management expands credit team
Twentyfour Asset Management has hired Pierre Beniguel as a new portfolio manager for its credit team.
City Financial merges away Yousefian's OPM Fixed Interest fund
City Financial is to merge its £31m OPM Fixed Interest fund - run by Tony Yousefian - into the City Financial Diversified Fixed Interest fund as it moves to streamline its fund range.
BlackRock's Dryer joins Jupiter as product specialist
Katharine Dryer has joined Jupiter as product specialist for its fixed interest and multi-asset team.
Investment Quorum: Investors need to be brave
Investment Quorum's investment committee is looking to deploy cash piles into the markets on its model portfolios as it urges clients to "be brave" and embrace opportunities found in market volatility.
Greece being kept in euro 'while EU banks retrieve money'
Greece is only being kept in the euro to enable banks in northern Europe to retrieve money they have in the stricken nation, said Old Mutual's Christine Johnson.
Nutt hands over Jupiter Distribution after decade at helm
Anthony Nutt and John Hamilton are to step down as co-managers of the £250m Jupiter Distribution fund after a decade of service as the group promotes two rising stars.
M&G fund rides gilt boom to boost income
As income-producing stocks struggle to make total returns, Steven Andrew uses his fund's ability to invest in bonds to outperform his peers.
Snowden bought French banks ahead of the rally
Stephen Snowden has upped risk on the Kames Investment Grade Bond fund by "aggressively" increasing exposure to banks and topping up high yield on the view the bottom of the market has already been reached.
L&G IM'S North on extended sick leave
David North, Legal & General Investment Management's head of asset allocation and high yield, has taken extended sick leave.
Marlborough's Hitchin: Bonds offer shelter from financial volcano
Marlborough's investment director Geoff Hitchin says bond exposure will be an essential driver of portfolio performance as the developed world attempts to offset the risk of further financial crises.
Investors pile into emerging market debt
The amount of inflows into emerging market bond funds in 2010 has already overtaken the figure for 2009.