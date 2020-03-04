Five of the Best
Five global property value picks for 2014
Five alternative ways to play the UK recovery
The pace of the economic recovery in the UK has taken economists by surprise in the last year, prompting a number of upwards revisions for GDP growth.
Five stocks powering turnaround for M&G Global Basics
M&G Global Basics' new lead manager Randeep Somel has revealed some of the key holdings he has introduced since taking over from Graham French in November.
Five mid-cap stocks to watch this year
UK mid-cap companies have been the sweet spot of the domestic investment universe of late, returning around double the amount achieved by the largest UK companies, but where are the best opportunities now?
Five income stocks that could still sparkle after five years of low rates
Today is the fifth anniversary of the Bank of England's historic rate cut to 0.5%, with income stocks having enjoyed huge inflows following aggressive monetary policy, but which still look attractive?
Five reasons to back UK property funds in 2014
Chris Urwin, global research manager for real estate at Aviva Investors, has listed five reasons he expects UK real estate to outperform over the next two years.
Five fixed income funds to protect you from a further sell-off
Last year was brutal for many fixed income investors as talk of tapering in the US and the great rotation to equities pushed up core bond yields. But which portfolios protected investors regardless - and could do so again this year?
Jane's five key themes for the Darwin multi-asset fund
David Jane, founder of Darwin Investment Managers, has named the five investment themes he is backing in his multi-asset fund to outperform this year.
Five of the Best: UK names for dividend hunters
Thomas Buckingham, manager of the J.P. Morgan Asset Management UK Higher Income fund, selects five of his preferred stockpicks to deliver a sustainable and growing income.
Five up-and-coming funds for a diversified portfolio
Octopus Investments' multi-manager team reveals the overlooked funds to watch in 2014.
Hargreaves Lansdown: Five investment themes for UK recovery
Hargreaves Lansdown has flagged up five key investment themes to benefit from the announcements made in yesterday's Autumn Statement.
Five of the Best: Global dividend payers
Equity funds in most regions may have enjoyed strong capital growth so far in 2013, but the ongoing hunt for yield means equity income strategies are still sharing the limelight.
Ignis: Five reasons to invest in property
George Shaw, manager of the Ignis UK Property fund, has highlighted five key reasons to invest in property, as the asset class begins to capture investors' attention once again.
Five of the Best: Multi-asset funds for a post-RDR climate
Flows into multi-asset products have been growing consistently in recent months, and multi-asset now constitutes 11% of the UK funds market.