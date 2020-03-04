First State Global
Turbulent September sees mixed results for EM funds
India and China funds struggle
Big Question: How are you positioned as we head into a global inflationary environment (part III)?
In the third part of a special Big Question, fund managers reveal their outlooks for global inflation and how this is impacting their portfolios.
Spring chickens: A closer look at young funds launched in a volatile year
How have they performed?
Update: First State Global Agribusiness manager exits ahead of fund closure
Assets fallen by £40m
Morningstar reveals winners of the 2015 UK Fund Awards
Morningstar has unveiled the winners of its annual 2015 UK Fund Awards, with First State and AXA IM among the groups winning accolades.
Pacific Assets trust scraps performance fee
The board of the Pacific Assets trust, managed by First State's Asia team, will scrap its performance fee, following the lead of a number of other vehicles in the closed-ended space.
First State to merge away Asante's GEM Select on lack of large-cap opportunities
First State is planning to merge away Jonathan Asante's offshore Global Emerging Markets Select fund, saying it is "increasingly difficult" to run a concentrated large-cap EM portfolio.
Whitechurch's Willis: We are getting too big to back managers at launch
'We are getting too big to back fund managers at launch'
Gosling's Grouse: The making of a boutique
The making of a boutique
First State's Turpin warns on 'illiquid' frontier markets
‘I would like to see First State have greater success in fixed income in the UK’
The tide turns: Wealth managers revisit emerging markets
Some of the UK's biggest wealth managers are turning positive on emerging markets as months of poor performance and outflows begin to reverse.
Whitechurch plans size cap to limit 'superfunds' on buy list
Whitechurch Securities is considering imposing a cap on the size of funds it buys for clients, a move which may see it automatically sell a fund once it hits a set limit.
'Risk-targeted funds are not designed for clients'
QUICKFIRE Q&A
Buyers tip giant EM funds to reopen as market falls drive down AUM
Fund buyers have flagged the possibility of the country's largest emerging market equity funds reopening after outflows and market falls prompted a sharp drop in assets.
Trust buyers sell 'expensive' infrastructure holdings on premium fears
Investment trust buyers are selling their infrastructure holdings, rotating into open-ended vehicles or exiting the sector entirely as premiums hit record levels.
Doubling up? GEM managers ramp up exposure to developed markets
Buyers fear increased stock-specific risk as active EM funds run high weightings to developed markets.
The case for investing in infrastructure funds
After years spent at the margins of conventional investing, infrastructure is returning to favour.
Albemarle: The Chinese equity funds still able to deliver alpha
Chinese stocks took a severe hit as the threat of a credit crunch in China escalated and the country's central bank threatened to continue its credit-tightening policy.
Gosling's Grouse: Is Bolton really a 'fallen star'?
GOSLING'S GROUSE
EM debt sell-off: Investors underweight local currency on QE fears
Emerging market debt managers have been taking underweight positions in local currency bonds as they expect the dollar to strengthen once the Fed turns off the QE tap.
Revealed: The top funds attracting investor interest in Q1
Investors have shown more interest in emerging market funds than any other asset class in Q1, according to Morningstar.