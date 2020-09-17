First State

Franklin Templeton hires from First State to boost EMD opportunities team

Joanna Woods joins as portfolio manager

clock 17 September 2020 •
First State appoints ex-M&G COO as UK MD

Reporting to Chris Turpin

clock 09 September 2020 •
Spot the Dog: Underperfoming funds cost investors £410m a year in fees

£43.9bn assets under management in 'dog fund'

clock 14 February 2020 •
Colonial First State Global Asset Management to be acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ for £2.2bn

Buying 100% of Colonial First State

clock 31 October 2018 •
