Finsbury Growth & Income investment trust
AJ Bell: Trusts outperform equivalent fund 75% of the time
60% of the time trusts are also cheaper
Nick Train hopes to increase weighting in Manchester United before stock 'trebles in value'
Runs Finsbury Growth and Income Trust
Nick Train: Why recent sell-off was a 'wonderful buying opportunity'
Headwinds and opportunities
Nick Train backs Manchester United as first new position in two years on Finsbury trust
'We want to be involved'
Train: Kraft's offer for Unilever paves way for a lot more M&A this year
EM-focused companies looking appealing
Train 'mortified' by plummeting Pearson share price
2.1% holding in his Finsbury trust
Train: There is nowhere to hide from technology
Optimistic on outlook for equities
Winterflood's top investment trust picks for 2017
2016 model portfolio underperformed benchmark
Finsbury Growth & Income amends fee structure as it nears £1bn mark
Currently £963m in size
Queen's birthday special: Investment trusts 90 years on
Long live our noble investment trusts
Train: Why it may be time to ignore the 'macro-gloomsters'
2015 biggest ever year for M&A
Train's plan to lift Finsbury trust into FTSE 100
Moved into FTSE 250 earlier this year
Finsbury Growth & Income trust seeks further equity issuance
Hoping to add 10% to share capital
Old Mutual Global Investors eyes extra mandates for Buxton
Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI) is exploring ways to capitalise on new manager Richard Buxton's popularity, including running segregated mandates and potentially launching an investment trust.
Fight the urge to trade the markets
INVESTMENT TRUSTS
Train: Ignore fund managers' 'sob story' on revenue squeeze
UK equity manager Nick Train said his holdings in fund managers will remain "extraordinarily profitable", despite a squeeze on headline fund pricing from distributors.
Train 'flabbergasted' by recent outperformance
Lindsell Train co-founder Nick Train has admitted to being "flabbergasted" by a recent spell of outperformance in his £355m Finsbury Growth & Income trust.
Should wealth managers be wary of new IT dividend powers?
Following a change in legislation to allow dividends to be paid from capital profits, questions have been raised as to how the distribution powers will be used - if at all - by the investment trust world. Kira Nickerson reports.
Train: Why Hargreaves is my best stock pick of 2012
Lindsell Train co-founder Nick Train has said the single best performing stock in his portfolio in 2012 and his stock pick of the year is Hargreaves Lansdown.
UK asset managers tap into India on verge of investment boom
More Western asset managers look set to follow in the footsteps of Schroders and Invesco by acquiring stakes in Indian fund management companies to take advantage of a growing interest in investments.
Revealed: The quiet revolution in investment trusts
INVESTMENT TRUSTS
Train calls start of multi-year tech boom
Lindsell Train co-founder Nick Train has called the beginning of a new technology bull run following Apple's explosive start to 2012.
What should you expect from an investment trust board?
Boards of trusts should manage premiums as closely as they manage discounts, says Grant Challis, partner at Frostrow Capital LLP.
Train: How I outperformed FTSE All Share during 2011
Lindsell Train founder Nick Train has revealed hefty positions in some of the more defensive stocks in the FTSE 100 helped him outperform the market substantially last year.