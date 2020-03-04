fine
FCA fines UBS £28m for reporting failures
Relates to 136 million transaction reports
UK watchdog fines Facebook £500k over data breaches
First fine received
Barclays boss fined over £640k for 'serious errors of judgement' in whistleblowing case
New whistleblowing procedures for bank
RBS agrees $4.9bn US fine in 'milestone moment'
Will enable government to sell further shares
FCA issues Barclays CEO with fine for conduct surrounding anonymous letter
Begun investigating in April 2017
FCA fines UK arm of Interactive Brokers £1m for failing to report suspicious trades
Over one year period
FCA fines Merrill Lynch £34.5m for failing to report transactions
Under the rules of EMIR
ESMA fines Moody's €1.24m for credit ratings breaches
Failed to comply with Credit Rating Agencies Regulation