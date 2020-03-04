financial services consumer panel
Consensus on cost disclosure is still some way off
Cass: Funds must disclose underlying holdings to make active share a reality
Dr Nicholas Motson (pictured), a lecturer in finance at the Cass Business School, has called for greater disclosure of fund holdings in order to allow researchers to calculate retail funds' "active share".
FCA's Amos: Charges debate is about value as well as clarity
FCA: Regulation hinders investment product cost comparisons
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) technical specialist Rory Percival has said too many regulatory requirements concerning what charges need to be disclosed on investment and savings products make it difficult for advisers to compare costs.
Consumer Panel proposes 'single retail fund charge' in radical report
The Financial Services Consumer Panel has said the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) should consider making fund groups overhaul charging structures in a "radical" change to standard industry practice.