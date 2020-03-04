Financial Express

Gleeson: Risk is in the eye of the beholder
Gleeson: Risk is in the eye of the beholder

It is perhaps unhelpful that the investment industry is wedded to the notion that volatility is analogous to risk. Volatility is a simple measure of market movements and is often misunderstood.

Incisive Media unveils Adviserhound.com
Incisive Media unveils Adviserhound.com

Incisive Media today launches Adviserhound.com, the industry's first financial find engine designed specifically to cater for the day-to-day business needs of financial advisers.