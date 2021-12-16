final notice

FCA issues fines to GAM and Tim Haywood over absolute return bond saga

Regulation

FCA issues fines to GAM and Tim Haywood over absolute return bond saga

Third party prevents final notices

clock 16 December 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Jupiter hires advisory firm to prepare for possible takeover bid - reports

13 December 2021 • 1 min read
02

A 'slow-motion car crash': Industry reacts to US inflation hitting 40-year high

10 December 2021 • 4 min read
03

UK growth slowdown intensifies interest rate 'dilemma'

10 December 2021 • 5 min read
04

Morningstar: Asset managers fail to 'move needle' on executive pay

13 December 2021 • 2 min read
05

Quilter Investors poaches Schroders Personal Wealth's Brookes for new CIO

14 December 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot

 