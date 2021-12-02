females

Diversity Blog: 108% increase in FTSE 350 ethnic minority directors

Investment

Diversity Blog: 108% increase in FTSE 350 ethnic minority directors

Round-up of diversity coverage

clock 02 December 2021 • 1 min read
Women face 'staggering' investment gap by 2030 due to lower average pay

Funds

Women face 'staggering' investment gap by 2030 due to lower average pay

£15,337 discrepancy between men and women – study

clock 08 March 2021 •
Why the financial services industry needs to 'wake up' to women's wealth

Industry

Why the financial services industry needs to 'wake up' to women's wealth

Women will hold 60% of the UK’s wealth by 2025

clock 27 August 2019 •
Good Money Week to target female investors in new campaign for 2018

Green

Good Money Week to target female investors in new campaign for 2018

'Who Fund The World?'

clock 24 September 2018 •
IA singles out FTSE 350 companies with poor gender diversity on boards

UK

IA singles out FTSE 350 companies with poor gender diversity on boards

Letters to 35 companies

clock 17 April 2018 •
LGIM to vote against FTSE 350 boards that do not have 25% female representation

UK

LGIM to vote against FTSE 350 boards that do not have 25% female representation

Voted against 37 board chairs in 2017 on poor diversity

clock 17 April 2018 •
City Hive: Five-point guide for women entering and progressing in the asset management industry

Asset Managers

City Hive: Five-point guide for women entering and progressing in the asset management industry

Submitted to Treasury Committee inquiry

clock 12 January 2018 •
Trustpilot