Felix Wintle

Why Neptune's Wintle is getting excited about US housing
Neptune's Felix Wintle has positioned the £400m US Opportunities fund to play the housing recovery theme as he predicts the sector is 10% undervalued when you consider the huge pent up demand about to hit housing starts.

Neptune's Wintle doubles financial exposure
Neptune's head of US equities Felix Wintle has doubled the financials exposure in his £667m US Opportunities fund and is preparing to take his long-term underweight to the sector to neutral.

