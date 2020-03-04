exchanges
AXA IM's Thomas: 'Dark pools' are changing how we buy and sell
The growing number of off-exchange trading platforms is changing the way fund managers buy and sell shares, according to Nigel Thomas, manager of the £3.3bn AXA Framlington UK Select Opportunities fund.
Euro hits two-month high on ECB plans
The euro has hit a two-month high against the US dollar as the European Central Bank's bond-buying plans bolstered the single currency.
FTSE opens higher after late rally on Wall Street
London's leading share index climbed in early trading after a strong session on Wall Street yesterday.
The need for transparency
With no apparent likelihood of moving to an exchange-traded system, the main problem with bond fund performance figures is the need to improve disclosures