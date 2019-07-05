Given we are in such a protracted period of uncertainty, with Brexit continuing to dominate news headlines, avoiding the UK is perhaps a natural response.
Financial services look to set up offices away from the UK
'Can-kicking, bare bones agreement'
The challenges facing the UK economy are clear. Brexit uncertainty is affecting business and consumer confidence, while also contributing to a difficult political backdrop.
It is easy in times of political fear and uncertainty to be 'trapped in the headlights' as opposed to thinking ahead and investing for the future. According to the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch fund manager survey, global investors have been selling...
Looming threat of no deal