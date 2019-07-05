euroscepticism in the united kingdom

Crux's Penny on the dichotomy of the UK market

Given we are in such a protracted period of uncertainty, with Brexit continuing to dominate news headlines, avoiding the UK is perhaps a natural response.

clock 05 July 2019 •
Asset managers lead the way with Brexit prep

Financial services look to set up offices away from the UK

clock 29 January 2019 •
Rathbones Brexit Decision Tree update: A second referendum is a more likely outcome

'Can-kicking, bare bones agreement'

clock 18 December 2018 •
The secular growth stocks bucking the Brexit negativity

The challenges facing the UK economy are clear. Brexit uncertainty is affecting business and consumer confidence, while also contributing to a difficult political backdrop.

clock 05 December 2018 •
Fidelity's Himsworth: We are holding extra liquidity to exploit Brexit-related market dips

It is easy in times of political fear and uncertainty to be 'trapped in the headlights' as opposed to thinking ahead and investing for the future. According to the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch fund manager survey, global investors have been selling...

clock 21 September 2018 •
Brexit gloom grows as 11% of investment professionals reveal they plan to leave City

Looming threat of no deal

clock 20 September 2018 •
