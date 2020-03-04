European Wealth Management
Big Question: How are you positioned as we head into a global inflationary environment (part III)?
In the third part of a special Big Question, fund managers reveal their outlooks for global inflation and how this is impacting their portfolios.
Cantor Fitzgerald names wealth manager favourites within 'industrialising' sector
Brooks Macdonald and Rathbones top list
European Wealth to buy £120m of Towry assets
For a total of £1m
One year to go until new PRIIPs document deadline - and industry is still unprepared
Ian Overgage, director of FE Kii Hub, explains why the industry may not be ready to meet the regulator's 2016 deadline for the introduction of key information documents for PRIIPs.
European Wealth completes £3m acquisition
Wealth manager European Wealth has completed the £3m acquisition of IFA business ISM Solutions it announced in its annual results in May.
European Wealth raises £2m to fuel acquisition drive
European Wealth has announced plans to acquire financial planning firm ISM Solutions and further 'bolt-on acquisitions', after raising £2m through a share placement.
Ex-Barclays pair join European Wealth to launch Manchester office
European Wealth has opened an office in Manchester, expanding its regional network into the North West of England, after recruiting a pair of former Barclays investment managers.
European Wealth buys Surrey-based IFA firm
Weath manager European Wealth has completed its first acquisition after buying IFA Compass Financial Benefits, using the proceeds of a ££725,000 share placing to fund the takeover.
'Being a contrarian is as mad as running with the herd'
European Wealth Management's investment strategist Richard Stammers talks to Alasdair Pal about contrarian investing, how he views the UK market and the problems of accessing commodities.