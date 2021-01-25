European Securities and Markets Authority

European Commission issues looming deadline to EU regulators for shake-up of PRIIPs rules - reports

Regulation

European Commission issues looming deadline to EU regulators for shake-up of PRIIPs rules - reports

Date set for 29 January

clock 25 January 2021 •
Regulations bring welcome standardisation but 'high level of complexity' may defeat purpose

Regulation

Regulations bring welcome standardisation but 'high level of complexity' may defeat purpose

Majority believe ESMA should have greater powers

clock 01 June 2020 •
European asset managers urge ESMA to find solution to dual-listing conundrum amid hard-Brexit fears

Investment

European asset managers urge ESMA to find solution to dual-listing conundrum amid hard-Brexit fears

ESMA 'looking into it'

clock 04 February 2019 •
Managers need to take more action on MiFID II

Regulation

Managers need to take more action on MiFID II

MiFID II has been talked about far and wide for its impact on banks, brokers and analysts.

clock 05 December 2018 •
Trustpilot