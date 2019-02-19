European fixed income

WisdomTree hires research director from Invesco

People moves

WisdomTree hires research director from Invesco

Lidia Treiber to focus on fixed income

clock 19 February 2019 •
Neuberger Berman raids BNP Paribas fixed income talent

Global

Neuberger Berman raids BNP Paribas fixed income talent

Eyes new fund and strategy launches

clock 10 September 2018 •
Trustpilot