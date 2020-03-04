European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
Moody's slashes AAA-rating on ESM fund
Credit rating agency Moody's Investor Services has downgraded its rating of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Europe's bailout fund - because of increased concerns over the financial health of France.
Could Ireland be this year's recovery play?
Mapping the crisis: Where now for Europe?
Risk of euro breakup flagged in draft EFSF documents - reports
A draft prospectus providing details of securities which may be created by the EFSF has acknowledged the breakup of the euro in its list of risk factors.
S&P warns on European bailout fund's AAA-rating
Standard & Poor's has warned it may downgrade the eurozone bailout fund's AAA-rating once its review of eurozone countries' own ratings is complete.
EFSF denies buying its own debt
Europe's €1trn rescue fund has been forced to deny it bought some of its own debt following a report over the weekend that investors have rejected its bonds because of the worsening European debt crisis.
Moody's assigns Aaa-rating to EFSF bond
Credit ratings agency Moody's has given the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) 10-year €3bn benchmark bond an Aaa rating.
Carmignac Gestion: EFSF bailout fund is inadequate
French asset management firm Carmignac Gestion has warned the European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) is inadequate and ministers need to increase its firepower in order to quell the threat of contagion.
Slovakia approves EFSF expansion
Slovakia has become the final eurozone nation to approve the expansion of the European Financial Stability Facility after its parliament ratified the plan at a second vote.
Slovakia rejects eurozone bailout plans
Slovakia has stalled in ratifying measures to revamp the eurozone's European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) rescue fund, intensifying the threat of contagian within the continent.
O'Neill: Let's worry about everything
Saving the euro: Three steps towards an orderly default
Dexia rescue ramps up pressure on France amid downgrade fears
Managers fear France could be the next European nation in line for a downgrade as it steps in to support beleaguered bank Dexia.
Why the current rescue plans in Europe will fail
Eurozone rescue plans may flounder in tehir current form as they do not address the core problems facing the region, Capital Economics has warned.