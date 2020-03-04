European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)

Moody's slashes AAA-rating on ESM fund

Credit rating agency Moody's Investor Services has downgraded its rating of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - Europe's bailout fund - because of increased concerns over the financial health of France.

EFSF denies buying its own debt
Europe's €1trn rescue fund has been forced to deny it bought some of its own debt following a report over the weekend that investors have rejected its bonds because of the worsening European debt crisis.

Slovakia approves EFSF expansion
Slovakia has become the final eurozone nation to approve the expansion of the European Financial Stability Facility after its parliament ratified the plan at a second vote.

Slovakia rejects eurozone bailout plans
Slovakia has stalled in ratifying measures to revamp the eurozone's European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) rescue fund, intensifying the threat of contagian within the continent.