You are currently accessing Investment Week via your
Enterprise account.
If you already have an account please use the link below to
sign in.
If you have any problems with your access or would like to request an individual access account please
contact our customer service team.
Phone: +44 (0) 1858 438800
Email: [email protected]
Search Investment Week
Sponsored by
You are currently accessing Investment Week via your Enterprise account.
If you already have an account please use the link below to sign in.
If you have any problems with your access or would like to request an individual access account please contact our customer service team.
ETF strategies sparked investor interest
Fixed income responsible for over 90% of net inflows
Founded by former LGIM team
ETFs now $6.3trn industry
Europe takes record-breaking €104bn share
Offers exposure to iTraxx Europe
Follows strong year for inflows
Eyes further launches over next six months
European ETF industry AUM climbs to €795.5bn