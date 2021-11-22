European ETF

VanEck's assets under management hit $7bn in Europe

ETFs

VanEck's assets under management hit $7bn in Europe

ETF strategies sparked investor interest

clock 22 November 2021 • 1 min read
Bond funds drive European ETF market recovery in April

ETFs

Bond funds drive European ETF market recovery in April

Fixed income responsible for over 90% of net inflows

clock 11 May 2020 •
Thematic ETF issuer launches in Europe to target 'modern-day investors'

ETFs

Thematic ETF issuer launches in Europe to target 'modern-day investors'

Founded by former LGIM team

clock 05 February 2020 •
ESG, fixed income and active ETFs lead global demand

ETFs

ESG, fixed income and active ETFs lead global demand

ETFs now $6.3trn industry

clock 27 January 2020 •
Global ETFs grow by €495bn in 2019

ETFs

Global ETFs grow by €495bn in 2019

Europe takes record-breaking €104bn share

clock 14 January 2020 •
Tabula IM launches European cash bond ETF

ETFs

Tabula IM launches European cash bond ETF

Offers exposure to iTraxx Europe

clock 08 January 2020 •
European ETF market surpasses $1trn milestone

ETFs

European ETF market surpasses $1trn milestone

Follows strong year for inflows

clock 06 January 2020 •
GSAM adds to European smart-beta range with EM launch

Equities

GSAM adds to European smart-beta range with EM launch

Eyes further launches over next six months

clock 06 November 2019 •
European equity ETFs enjoy strong inflows in September

ETFs

European equity ETFs enjoy strong inflows in September

European ETF industry AUM climbs to €795.5bn

clock 14 October 2019 •
Trustpilot