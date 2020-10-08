european equity

SSGA launches trio of climate equity funds

Funds

Targeting Paris-aligned cuts in carbon emissions

clock 08 October 2020 •
River & Mercantile launches first fund for newly-hired James Sym

Europe

Unconstrained European ex-UK equity

clock 28 September 2020 •
ESG fund flows breaks records despite active equity's continued decline

Funds

Fixed income enjoys another strong quarter

clock 10 August 2020 •
Bond funds drive European ETF market recovery in April

ETFs

Fixed income responsible for over 90% of net inflows

clock 11 May 2020 •
FundCalibre unveils Elite Radar for funds without three-year track record

UK

New ratings system for younger funds

clock 18 September 2018 •
