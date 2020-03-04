European Court of Justice
Osborne fails in challenge to overturn EU bonus cap
The UK's challenge to overthrow banking bonus cap plans has been rejected by the EU Court of Justice.
Spanish bond yields jump to six-month high on Bankia bailout
Spain's borrowing costs have hit a high not seen since last November on news the government has approached the European Central Bank for help bailing out Bankia.
Not just for Christmas.....
INVESTING
DFMs not exempt from VAT, says European Court
The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has said discretionary portfolio management should not be exempt from VAT.
EU delays controversial vote on hedge fund reforms
European finance ministers have delayed a vote on controversial new regulations on hedge funds and private equity investments after failing to reach an agreement on proposed reforms.