If we have learned one thing in more than 30 years of investing in continental Europe it is that it is much more important to be invested in the right companies rather than trying to make top-down calls.
Caught between the growth potential of emerging economies and US tech, and the relative comfort of the UK domestic market, European equities are often overlooked by UK investors.
The past six months in European markets have been dominated by two factors: profit warnings in the more cyclical sectors and an aggressive derating of mid-cap growth stocks.