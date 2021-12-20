ETFGI

Active ETPs see assets double since 2020

ETFs

Active ETPs see assets double since 2020

November YTD flows surpass all 2020

clock 20 December 2021 • 1 min read
Global ETPs attract over $1trn in first ten months of year

ETFs

Global ETPs attract over $1trn in first ten months of year

Total assets close to $10trn, ETFGI data shows

clock 10 November 2021 • 1 min read
ESG, fixed income and active ETFs lead global demand

ETFs

ESG, fixed income and active ETFs lead global demand

ETFs now $6.3trn industry

clock 27 January 2020 •
Global ETFs AUM storms past $5trn barrier

ETFs

Global ETFs AUM storms past $5trn barrier

Grew 6.5% in January

clock 12 February 2018 •
Trustpilot