ETF & Indexing

HSBC AM combines passive products into one department

ETFs

HSBC AM combines passive products into one department

$103bn in AUM

clock 09 December 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Square Mile removes ratings of BMO and Baillie Gifford funds

03 December 2021 • 2 min read
02

Only a third of active equity funds outperformed passives in 2021

07 December 2021 • 2 min read
03

Liontrust share price rises following 'surprise' Majedie Asset Management purchase

07 December 2021 • 3 min read
04

Industry reaction: abrdn and interactive investor deal 'a bold move'

02 December 2021 • 4 min read
05

interactive investor confirms proposed abrdn acquisition

02 December 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot

 