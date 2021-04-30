equivalence

Playing matchmaker for the City: Who best to partner the UK for Europe's next centre of asset management?

Europe

Playing matchmaker for the City: Who best to partner the UK for Europe's next centre of asset management?

Building up the future post-Brexit

clock 30 April 2021 • 4 min read
UK will not be a 'rule-taker', Andrew Bailey tells EU

Regulation

UK will not be a 'rule-taker', Andrew Bailey tells EU

Equivalence debate

clock 11 February 2021 •
FCA and BoE warn of politically motivated equivalence decisions on UK

Regulation

FCA and BoE warn of politically motivated equivalence decisions on UK

UK must have scope to amend own rules

clock 12 February 2020 •
Draft Brexit deal: UK set for restricted financial markets access under equivalence

Regulation

Draft Brexit deal: UK set for restricted financial markets access under equivalence

Regime only covers quarter of EU cross-border financial services business

clock 15 November 2018 •
Trustpilot