equity research

Ex-OMGI fund manager Zagamé joins Hilbert Investment Solutions

People moves

Ex-OMGI fund manager Zagamé joins Hilbert Investment Solutions

Head of research role

clock 18 February 2020 •
Revealed: Winners of the Fund Services and Investment Research Awards 2018

Industry

Revealed: Winners of the Fund Services and Investment Research Awards 2018

Ceremonies took place on 3 October

clock 05 October 2018 •
Trustpilot