If Woodford was really sorry, he would stay away and let investment industry rebuild

Industry needs to restore trust

15 February 2021
The Big Question: What is your top fund pick for 2021?

Investors choose their ones to watch for this year

11 January 2021
MGIM CEO: Fund buyers must hold star managers to account post Woodford

Higher levels of 'maturity and understanding' required

26 November 2019
