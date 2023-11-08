EOT

European Opportunities trust rejects shareholder call for 50% tender offer

From activist investor Saba Capital

clock 08 November 2023 • 2 min read
Saba Capital calls for European Opportunities to increase size of tender offer

Tender offer for 50% shares outstanding

clock 07 November 2023 • 2 min read
European Opportunities proposes additional tender offer ahead of continuation vote

For up to 25% of issued share capital

clock 06 November 2023 • 2 min read
Activist investor Saba Capital opposes European Opportunities conditional tender offer

Against continuation unless a full exit offered

clock 23 October 2023 • 2 min read
