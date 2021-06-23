environmental, social and corporate governance

Hohn: Net-zero by 2050 is 'a joke' as faster action needed

Industry

Hedge fund manager criticises slow action by asset managers and calls for better nearer-term targets

clock 23 June 2021 • 3 min read
FCA consults on TCFD rules for contract-based schemes

ESG

Reporting rules are expected to match those already faced by trustees and provide further help

clock 22 June 2021 • 2 min read
Evenlode: Pharma faces complex challenges in rising to ESG scrutiny

ESG

With great power comes great responsibility. As ESG momentum intensifies, the scrutiny over the pharmaceutical sector’s role in society is increasing. How 'pharma' evolves to meet fresh ESG challenges will present challenges and opportunities for the...

clock 08 September 2020 •
The cannabis industry: Lending a hand to impact investors

Investment

Are hemp-based products the future of ESG?

clock 15 August 2019 •
Non-profit: Investors must act on renewable energy's human rights abuses

Equities

Research from the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre

clock 16 July 2019 •
CDP creates new indices spotlighting corporate climate leaders

Markets

CDP indices will only select firms with the best climate performance

clock 10 July 2019 •
Can artificial intelligence fix ESG rating shortfalls?

Green

Consistency and standards needed to avoid greenwashing

clock 01 July 2019 •
Plastics, regulation and climate risk: Five key green and ESG investment trends for 2019

Investment

Markets looking more long term

clock 23 January 2019 •

Investment

How climate change will impact oil & gas investing

"rapid and far-reaching" economic changes required

clock 26 November 2018 •
Good Money Week to target female investors in new campaign for 2018

Green

Good Money Week to target female investors in new campaign for 2018

'Who Fund The World?'

clock 24 September 2018 •
