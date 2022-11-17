energy bills

Autumn Statement 22: Government unveils £13.6bn package to support business rates payers

UK

Autumn Statement 22: Government unveils £13.6bn package to support business rates payers

Business rates bills to be less than 1%

clock 17 November 2022 • 1 min read
Mini Budget 22: Government to cover environmental costs in energy support plan

ESG

Mini Budget 22: Government to cover environmental costs in energy support plan

£2,500 energy price cap

clock 23 September 2022 • 2 min read
Kwasi Kwarteng appointed chancellor as Liz Truss vows to 'rebuild our economy'

UK

Kwasi Kwarteng appointed chancellor as Liz Truss vows to 'rebuild our economy'

Former BEIS secretary

clock 07 September 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company of the Year Awards 2023

17 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor Hunt weighs allowing ISAs to hold fractional shares - reports

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
03

JP Morgan and Apollo unveil tokenisation project to expand access to private assets

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Schroder Oriental Income fund director departs

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

AIC sets out proposals to address investment trust cost disclosure concerns

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
Trustpilot