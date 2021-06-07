ADVERTISEMENT

emerging markets fixed income

Manulife IM promotes Pedersen to lead new-look EM fixed income business

Emerging markets

Manulife IM promotes Pedersen to lead new-look EM fixed income business

Local teams integrated in efficiency drive

clock 07 June 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Majority of AIC dividend heroes deliver ahead of inflation over five years

01 June 2021 • 1 min read
02

ASI managers leave five months after fund range launches

04 June 2021 • 1 min read
03

Sarasin & Partners strengthens partnership with promotions

01 June 2021 • 1 min read
04

Stuck in the Stone Age? Investment platforms branded 'prehistoric' amid GameStop AGM row

07 June 2021 • 4 min read
05

Amundi names Amaury d'Orsay as head of fixed income investment platform

01 June 2021 • 1 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Trustpilot

 